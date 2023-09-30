An outrageous performance! USMNT star Malik Tillman dazzles with a goal and an assist on his first PSV start

USMNT star Malik Tillman earned his first start for PSV, capitalizing on the moment with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory.

Tillman impresses for PSV

Grabs a goal and an assist

PSV secure 3-1 victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Minutes into the second-half, Tillman delivered a delicious chipped assist to Guus Til in stupendous fashion, giving the Boeren their second goal of the game. The USMNT international then scored the third goal that secured all three points in stoppage time with a brilliant strike to make it 3-1 just seconds before the final whistle. The 21-year-old's performance was enough to earn him Man of the Match for the Dutch side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The performance comes following a matchday where Tillman was dropped for - you guessed it - oversleeping and missing the team's travel to an away match against Almere. Head coach Peter Bosz told him to stay home, even though the 21-year-old requested to join on his own time.

It's a statement performance in an attempt to get back on the good graces of his manager, and he's now in contention to start in the UEFA Champions League this week.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSV AND TILLMAN? The Dutch side host Sevilla in their second group stage match of this year's edition of the Champions League on Tuesday.