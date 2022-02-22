USMNT's McKennie hobbles off injured in final moments of Juve's clash with Villarreal
Weston McKennie was forced out of Tuesday's clash with Villarreal as the U.S. men's national team midfielder hobbled off injured in the game's waning moments.
The midfielder was injured on a tackle from Pervis Estupinan, with McKennie going down clutching his ankle as Juve settled for a 1-1 draw.
After a visit from the medical team, McKennie hobbled off with the assistance of trainers as he was replaced by Denis Zakaria.
Editors' Picks
- Supercopa superhero: Incredible Hulk remains a phenomenon for Atletico Mineiro at 35
- Ronaldo’s favourite opponent: Why Man Utd star loves playing against Atletico Madrid
- Chelsea, Arsenal or PSG - Where next for Lille’s €45m-rated Canada star David?
- 'We love football as much as anyone else' - How the Gay Gooners and Arsenal are tackling homophobia
The big picture
McKennie has been a massive presence for Juventus in recent weeks, becoming an indispensable part of the team's midfield.
Manager Massimiliano Allegri recently said McKennie offers qualities to Juventus that "other midfielders don’t", further highlighting his importance to the team.
The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four goals.