USMNT's Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie both get yellow cards for Leeds melee with Everton

Ryan Tolmich
|
Weston McKennie card Leeds EvertonGetty Images
Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were both given yellow cards after Adams was at the heart of a melee against Everton.

  • Adams and McNeil collide, prompting melee
  • Four players cautioned
  • Tensions high amid relegation threat

WHAT HAPPENED? The incident occurred in the final moments of a tense first half as Everton's Dwight McNeil took down Adams after losing the ball. The American took exception to the sequence, prompting a clash featuring several players from both sides.

In the end, Adams, McKennie, McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure were cautioned for their involvement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tensions were high between the two sides as both know how vital the match is to the relegation race. Entering Saturday, Leeds maintained a one-point lead over the Toffees for the final safe spot in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Whites have another game against a club hoping to avoid a drop to the Championship, Southampton, on February 25.

