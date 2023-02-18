USMNT's Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie both get yellow cards for Leeds melee with Everton

Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were both given yellow cards after Adams was at the heart of a melee against Everton.

Adams and McNeil collide, prompting melee

Four players cautioned

Tensions high amid relegation threat

WHAT HAPPENED? The incident occurred in the final moments of a tense first half as Everton's Dwight McNeil took down Adams after losing the ball. The American took exception to the sequence, prompting a clash featuring several players from both sides.

In the end, Adams, McKennie, McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure were cautioned for their involvement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tensions were high between the two sides as both know how vital the match is to the relegation race. Entering Saturday, Leeds maintained a one-point lead over the Toffees for the final safe spot in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Whites have another game against a club hoping to avoid a drop to the Championship, Southampton, on February 25.

