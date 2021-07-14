USMNT international Horvath 'proud' to join Nottingham Forest and looking forward to a 'new challenge'

The 26-year-old has swapped Belgium for England in the wake of his Nations League heroics, and is looking to do the history of his new club justice

USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath says that he is relishing the "new challenge" presented by his move to Nottingham Forest.

Horvath, fresh from his CONCACAF Nations League heroics for the USMNT, has arrived at the City Ground on a three-year deal from Belgium Pro League outfit Club Brugge.

Restricted to only a handful of games last term owing to the presence of Red Devils international Simon Mignolet, the 26-year-old hopes that he will be able to push on this year in England and says that he will be proud to pull on Forest's colours this term.

What has been said?

“It feels great to be here," Horvath told the club's website after becoming the Championship club's first summer signing. "Nottingham Forest is such a historic club.

"I really like the stadium and training ground and the people have been fantastic. It’s a new challenge for me. I’m hoping all my experience can help Forest.

“I’ve heard about the fans and the 30,000 crowds and that even when it’s not full, it’s loud. The shirt carries a lot of history and I’m proud to be part of that history.”

Horvath out to impress as Forest eye resurgence

The arrival of Horvath - mere weeks after he made a man-of-the-match appearance off the bench for the USMNT in the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Final against Mexico in Denver - signals Forest's intent to challenge at the top end of the Championship once more.

Having parted ways with Sabri Lamouchi last October with the club mired in the relegation zone, Chris Hughton steered them to a mid-table finish with room to spare at the end of the campaign.

Now, they will look to push on towards the top six, having not made the play-offs since back-to-back campaigns in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

