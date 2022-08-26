USMNT star Dike embarrassed after spending months using dishwasher tablets to clean clothes

- Striker signed for West Brom in January
- Adjusting to new surroundings
- Can see the funny side of his mistake
WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker returned to English football, where he previously impressed on loan at Barnsley, when completing a move to The Hawthorns from Orlando City in January. Adjusting to life in a different culture is never easy, but Dike has been making some serious shopping errors.
WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining his unfortunate mishap on TikTok, Dike said: “I know I'm an idiot. I'm an idiot - I fully understand that. I will hold my hand up. For the longest time, I have kind of thought that my washing machine was just crap - it's just very bad. But anyway, I came into this apartment and bought one of those huge bags of laundry detergent to wash all my clothes. Recently it ran out, so I went to the store because I was like, 'oh, okay I got to go buy some more'.
“I'm looking at the [old] bag and I can't find the bag anywhere in the store. I'm sitting there like, 'why can't I find it? Why can't I find it?' So I come back home to my apartment and I look down at the bag I have... this is what I've been using! I have been washing my clothes with dishwasher soap since I've been here! I have lived in England for eight months! I'm an idiot! How do I even do that?”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dike, who hit nine goals while on loan at Barnsley, is yet to open his account for West Brom, with game time proving to be in short supply.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR DIKE? The powerful frontman will be desperate to find a spark for the Baggies as, alongside their push for promotion in the Championship, he is among those hoping to earn a place in the United States squad for the 2022 World Cup.