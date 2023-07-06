USMNT star Antonee Robinson to snub transfer interest from Man City & AC Milan by signing new contract at Fulham

Antonee Robinson is reportedly set to snub interest from the likes of Manchester City and AC Milan by signing a new contract at Fulham.

Defender has impressed for Cottagers

Attracted interest from top clubs

Into final year of his current contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international full-back has been linked with leading sides across Europe after entering the final year of his current deal at Craven Cottage. Fulham would have been forced to listen to offers if no indication was offered that fresh terms could be penned.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports that Robinson is poised to agree an extended deal in west London. The 25-year-old has been on their books since 2020, with more than 100 appearances taken in – including 63 in the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Robinson is one of several players entering the final year of their respective contracts at Fulham, leading to interest being shown in his services, but there is no desire on his part to take on a new challenge.

WHAT NEXT? Robinson has earned 36 caps for the USMNT, becoming their go-to option at left-back alongside club colleague Tim Ream, and is prepared to show commendable loyalty at club level as he prepares to ignore the admiring glances being shot in his direction from the Etihad Stadium and San Siro.