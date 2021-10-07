Uruguay vs Colombia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Andrew Steel
Oct 07, 2021 18:00 UTC +00:00
La Celeste lie third in the federation group but Los Cafeteros are breathing down their neck just two places and two points behind them

Uruguay will be out to further strengthen their bid for a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth when they welcome Colombia in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo.

La Celeste lie third in the group and can further enhance their challenge with three more points, but Los Cafeteros could overhaul them with a victory of their own on the road.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Uruguay vs Colombia
Date October 7, 2021
Times 7pm ET, 4pm PT
Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream
fubo Sports Network 2 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Uruguay roster
Goalkeepers Muslera, Campana, Rochet*
Defenders Godin, Caceres, Gimenez, Coates. Vina, Gonzalez, Araujo, Piquerez
Midfielders Vecino, Nandez, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, Torreira, Pereiro, De la Cruz, Gorriaran
Forwards Suarez, Cavani, Rodriguez, Torres, Nunez, Alvarez

*denotes uncapped player

Having enjoyed a superb September international break with two wins and a draw, Oscar Tabarez has put La Celeste back on course to take their place at next year's showpiece tournament.

The return of old warhorses like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will bolster their experience too, with just the one uncapped player - goalkeeper Sergio Rochet - selected.

Predicted Uruguay starting XI:  Muslera; Nandez, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur; Suarez, Cavani, Rodriguez.

Position Colombia roster
Goalkeepers Ospina, Vargas, Quintana*
Defenders Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo, Medina, Mojica, Munoz, Lucumí, Cuesta
Midfielders Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Quintero, Lerma, Cuellar, Alvarez Balanta, Candelo*
Forwards Falcao, Zapata, Diaz, Martinez, Borre, Sinisterra

*denotes uncapped player

Almost a year into his second spell at the helm of Los Cafeteros, Reinaldo Rueda knows a thing or two about World Cups, having coached Honduras at South Africa 2010 and Ecuador at Brazil 2014.

With only two uncapped players among his ranks, he too has favoured experience - but much will hinge up front on veteran Radamel Falcao, back in the fold after missing this year's Copa America.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Cuadrado, Cuesta, Mina, Tesillo; Quintero, Barrios, Uribe, Diaz; Falcao, Zapata.

Last five results

Uruguay results Colombia results
Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9) Colombia 3-1 Chile (Sep 9)
Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5) Paraguay 0-1 Colombia (Sep 5)
Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 2) Bolivia 0-1 Colombia (Sep 2)
Uruguay 0 (2)-(4) 0 Colombia (Jul 3) Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9)
Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 28) Argentina 1 (3)-(2) 1 Colombia (Jul 6)

Head-to-head

Date Result
7/3/2021 Uruguay 0 (2)-(4) 0 Colombia
11/13/2020 Colombia 0–3 Uruguay
10/11/2016 Colombia 2-2 Uruguay
10/13/2015 Uruguay 3-0 Colombia
6/28/2014 Colombia 2-0 Uruguay