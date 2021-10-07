Uruguay vs Colombia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Uruguay will be out to further strengthen their bid for a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth when they welcome Colombia in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo.

La Celeste lie third in the group and can further enhance their challenge with three more points, but Los Cafeteros could overhaul them with a victory of their own on the road.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Uruguay roster Goalkeepers Muslera, Campana, Rochet* Defenders Godin, Caceres, Gimenez, Coates. Vina, Gonzalez, Araujo, Piquerez Midfielders Vecino, Nandez, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, Torreira, Pereiro, De la Cruz, Gorriaran Forwards Suarez, Cavani, Rodriguez, Torres, Nunez, Alvarez

*denotes uncapped player

Having enjoyed a superb September international break with two wins and a draw, Oscar Tabarez has put La Celeste back on course to take their place at next year's showpiece tournament.

The return of old warhorses like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will bolster their experience too, with just the one uncapped player - goalkeeper Sergio Rochet - selected.

Predicted Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Nandez, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur; Suarez, Cavani, Rodriguez.

Position Colombia roster Goalkeepers Ospina, Vargas, Quintana* Defenders Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo, Medina, Mojica, Munoz, Lucumí, Cuesta Midfielders Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Quintero, Lerma, Cuellar, Alvarez Balanta, Candelo* Forwards Falcao, Zapata, Diaz, Martinez, Borre, Sinisterra

*denotes uncapped player

Almost a year into his second spell at the helm of Los Cafeteros, Reinaldo Rueda knows a thing or two about World Cups, having coached Honduras at South Africa 2010 and Ecuador at Brazil 2014.

With only two uncapped players among his ranks, he too has favoured experience - but much will hinge up front on veteran Radamel Falcao, back in the fold after missing this year's Copa America.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Cuadrado, Cuesta, Mina, Tesillo; Quintero, Barrios, Uribe, Diaz; Falcao, Zapata.

Last five results

Uruguay results Colombia results Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador (Sep 9) Colombia 3-1 Chile (Sep 9) Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia (Sep 5) Paraguay 0-1 Colombia (Sep 5) Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 2) Bolivia 0-1 Colombia (Sep 2) Uruguay 0 (2)-(4) 0 Colombia (Jul 3) Colombia 3-2 Peru (Jul 9) Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 28) Argentina 1 (3)-(2) 1 Colombia (Jul 6)

Head-to-head