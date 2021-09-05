Uruguay vs Bolivia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Just three points split La Celeste in fourth and La Verde in eighth, on the back of draws with Peru and Colombia respectively

Uruguay will know that they have little room for error in their quest for a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot when they host Bolivia in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Watch Uruguay vs Bolivia on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Just three points split La Celeste in fourth and La Verde in eighth, on the back of draws with Peru and Colombia respectively.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Uruguay vs Bolivia Date September 5, 2021 Times 6pm ET, 3pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Networks fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Uruguay roster Goalkeepers Muslera, Campana, Rochet* Defenders Godin, Caceres, Gimenez, Vina, Gonzalez, Araujo, Piquerez Midfielders Vecino, Nandez, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, Pereiro, Arambarri, Gorriaran, Ugarte* Forwards J. Rodriguez, Gomez, B. Rodriguez, Alvarez*, Martinez*, Terans

*denotes uncapped player

Oscar Tabarez will have been frustrated to have been held to a draw on Thursday and will demand a response this weekend - though he may well resist wholesale changes.

In the absence of big faces such as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Joaquin Piquerez and David Terans both picked up debuts last time out - with Agustín Alvarez and Federico Martinez among those in the frame for first caps this weekend too.

Predicted Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Nandez, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur; De Arrascaeta, Gomez, B. Rodriguez.

Position Bolivia roster Goalkeepers Lampe, Cordano, Gutierrez* Defenders Bejarano, Sagredo, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Quinteros, Sagredo, Reyes, Alvarez* Midfielders Chumacero, Justiniano, Saavedra, Wayar, R. Vaca, Saucedo, H. Vaca, Villarroel, Villamil* Forwards Martins, Arce, Alvarez, Ramallo, Algaranaz, Chura, Flores*

*denotes uncapped player

With a near-three decade drought from the World Cup, La Verde still remain firmly in with a shout of a shock surprise - but they will need to take a major scalp, such as their hosts, sooner rather than later.

Cesar Farías - who previously took Venezuela to a fourth-place finish at the 2011 Copa America - will hope that his underdogs can prove to be a banana skin in Montevideo.

Predicted Bolivia starting XI: Lampe; Bejarano, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez; Saavedra, Justiniano, Villarroel, R. Vaca; Alvarez, Chura.

Last five results

Uruguay results Bolivia results Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 2) Bolivia 1-1 Colombia (Sep 2) Uruguay 0 (2)-(4) 0 Colombia (Jul 3) Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (Jun 28) Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay (Jun 28) Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay (Jun 24) Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay (Jun 24) Chile 1-0 Bolivia (Jun 18) Uruguay 1-1 Chile (Jun 21) Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia (Jun 14)

Head-to-head