United States vs Japan: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The final group stage match is here for the two titans - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup continues on Wednesday with the United States in action, taking on Japan in a Group D matchup.

Both teams can still make the knockout stages of the tournament, but the former will know they face a tough task against the defending champions, who sit atop the summit of their group.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position United States roster Goalkeepers Justus, Purcell, Wy Defenders Rouse, Oke, Mason, Reale, Flynn, Guidry Midfielders DellaPeruta, Moultrie, Lageyre, Menti, Albert Forwards Thompson, Kitahata, Cooper, Shaw, Jackson, Byars, Sentnor

A regular historic contender in this competition, the United States have made the last four in six of the previous nine tournaments - but find themselves outside the top two in Group D heading into this final match of the first stage.

A 3-0 win over Ghana was followed by a 3-0 loss to the Netherlands, leaving them needing to defeat Japan - who are firmly bent on defending their crown - in order to book a spot in the knockout stages.

Predicted United States starting XI: Purcell; Oke, Reale, FLynn, Guidry, Moultrie, Sentnor, DellaPeruta, Byars, Kitahata, Shaw.

Position Japan roster Goalkeepers Fukuda, Oba, Noda Defenders Nishino, Nagae, Ishikawa, Hayashi, Sugisawa, Tabata, Koyama Midfielders Oyama, Iwasaki, Matsukubo, Amano, Yoshida, Watanabe Forwards Yamamoto, Fujino, Hamano, Shimada, Hijikata

Japan is currently in the best shape of any Group D team when it comes to advancing to the knockout phase, as the team has won both of its matches so far.

Their 2-0 win over Ghana last time out, following a victory over the Netherlands, has left them needing just a draw to make the quarter-finals - and move a step closer to defending their crown.

Predicted Japan starting XI: Noda; Tabata, Ishikawa, Nishino, Koyama, Fujino, Oyama, Amano, Yoshida, Hamano, Matsukubo.

Last five results