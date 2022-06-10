United States vs Grenada: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Can the USMNT make a winning start to their CONCACAF Nations League campaign in their fourth-ever encounter with their visitors?

The 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League continues on Friday, with the United States and Grenada meeting in Group D.

These teams have met three times before, with the United States winning all matches.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV and stream online, plus team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), CONCACAF Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Turner, Horvath, Johnson Defenders Yedlin, Zimmerman, Robinson, Palmer-Brown, Long, Carter-Vickers, Cannon, Bello, Scally Midfielders Adams, Musah, McKennie, De la Torre, Roldan, Tillman, Acosta Forwards Arriola, Ferreira, Pulisic, Aaronson, Morris, Wright, Weah

This will be the first match of this year’s CONCACAF Nations League for the United States.

Last time around, Team USA ended up as the champions, winning their group against Canada and Cuba and then taking down Honduras and Mexico in the playoffs.

It’s been an up-and-down 2022 for the USMNT, which has four wins since January but also two losses and two draws. The team managed to grab a World Cup spot over Costa Rica thanks to goal difference.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Robinson, Robinson, Zimmerman, Yedlin, Acosta, Adams, Musah, Pulisic, Pepi, Weah; Steffen

Position Grenada roster Goalkeepers Belfon, Charles-Cook, Thomas Defenders Ettienne, Paul, Paterson, Noel-McLeod, Sterling, James, Harrack, Ogiste Midfielders McQueen, John-Brown, Theodore, Gabriel, Abraham, Charles, Braveboy Forwards Frank, Mitchell, Lewis, Noel-Williams, Berkeley-Agyepong, Charles, Belmar, Akins

Grenada currently sits last in the group after a 3-1 loss to El Salvador. Alexander McQueen got Grenada on the board in the fourth minute, but even by that early point El Salvador had already scored.

In the last CONCACAF Nations League, Grenada earned promotion by winning their group in League B, which contained French Guiana, Belize and Saints Kitts and Nevis.

Grenada have been struggling since. The team has lost three of its four matches this year and hasn’t won since last March, when it beat the US Virgin Islands 1-0.

Predicted Grenada starting XI: Sterling, Paterson, Harrack, Ettienne, Charles, Mcqueen, Belmar, Berkeley-Agyepong, John-Brown, Charles; Charles-Cook

Last five results

USMNT results Grenada results USMNT 0-0 Uruguay (Jun 5) Grenada 2-2 El Salvador (Jun 7) USMNT 3-0 Morocco (Jun 1) El Salvador 3-1 Grenada (Jun 4) Costa Rica 2-0 USMNT (Mar 30) Andorra 1-0 Grenada (Mar 28) USMNT 5-1 Panama (Mar 27) Gibraltar 0-0 Grenada (Mar 23) Mexico 0-0 USMNT (Mar 24) Charlotte FC 3-0 Grenada (Feb 1)

Head-to-head