'Unfinished' KP Boateng makes big revelation on Ghana future

The German-born forward is open to a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the first time since 2014

international Kevin-Prince Boateng is not closing the door on a possible return to national duty after a six-year absence.

The attacker has been away from the Black Stars since copping an indefinite suspension during the 2014 World Cup in for insulting then head coach James Kwasi Appiah.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) insisted the 33-year-old apologises for his conduct before being considered for a call-up, a requirement the player has been keen to meet.

“With the national team, I didn’t like the way it ended because they gave me so much. But you never know, maybe I can go back and play one more time again," Boateng said during an Instagram Live conversation with younger brother and centre-back Jerome Boateng.

A presidential commission of enquiry set to investigate Ghana's disappointing showing at the World Cup has advised that the attacker be never called up to the national side again.

New Black Stars coach CK Akonnor recently revealed having a conversation with Boateng, adding he did not think the former and man was "ready to come and play".

Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in the city of Berlin, Boateng switched international allegiance to represent Ghana at the 2010 World Cup, having played for the Europeans at various youth levels.

He called time on his international career shortly after helping Ghana reach the quarter-final of the global showpiece in but rescinded his decision at the climax of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

