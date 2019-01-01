'Undroppable' - Solskjaer's big McTominay praise after Tottenham win

The Scottish midfielder returned from injury on Wednesday and showed his manager how much he was missed

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded the performance of Scott McTominay as the Red Devils claimed a 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the Premier League.

Mourinho's return to Old Trafford was an unhappy one as Rashford's match-winning performance snapped the former United manager's 100 per cent record since replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Rashford opened the scoring in the sixth minute before converting a 49th-minute penalty after Dele Alli had equalised prior to half-time.

McTominay had missed three matches, but the international proved his fitness before Mourinho's midweek Manchester reunion and Solskjaer was grateful to have his services again.

"We can almost say he's undroppable at the moment, definitely," Solskjaer said. "There's no chance I wasn't going to try and push him through for this game.

"The physical presence and leadership he gives us in midfield also releases Fred. I thought Fred was excellent today, the one chance they had he blocked. I thought Fred was top class and they're a good partnership.

"[McTominay] trained yesterday and that was just a light session with the reserves but he's a tough boy. There's no chance he's going to say 'no thanks' if he felt okay. It's the first time I've really pushed on players who haven't had the foundation but he's so fit anyway."

Solskjaer also heaped praise upon Rashford, who took his Premier League tally to nine goals this season and 12 across all competitions.



"The boy is 22 and today he played like he was in a back yard or garden, a playground with his mates," Solskjaer told reporters. "He's just enjoyed himself.

"Sometimes maybe the expectations and pressure on him…we do expect a lot from him because he's showed it so many times. We want them to enjoy themselves, we want them to go out there and face players, take them on with no fear of losing it.

"I love to watch that and that's what the Stretford End loves to watch. Man United fans love to watch wingers or forwards play with courage."

The Red Devils have leapfrogged Spurs into sixth in the Premier League following the win and next face on Saturday.