Unai Emery's vast power at Aston Villa poses major hurdle for Manchester United as Old Trafford bosses prepare for life after Michael Carrick

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Manchester United could face major complications if they attempt to lure Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery to Old Trafford as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick. While the Spanish tactician is highly admired by the Red Devils' hierarchy, his sweeping authority in the West Midlands makes any prospective switch difficult to pull off.

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Red Devils admire Spanish tactician

According to TEAMtalk, United view the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss as a standout candidate should they part company with Carrick. Despite publicly backing their former midfielder, Old Trafford officials are quietly drawing up a shortlist of replacements behind the scenes. However, it will be challenging to persuade Emery to leave Villa Park due to their strong commitment to retaining him.

Complete control underpins Midlands success

Over several years in Birmingham, the Spaniard has established immense authority across the club's football operations, transforming Villa into regular top-four challengers and Europa League winners. That autonomy has been central to his success, as the hierarchy in the West Midlands have given his methods and decision-making full backing.

The report notes that another shot at an elite European giant would be tough for Emery to turn down, especially as his previous stints with PSG and Arsenal ended without the silverware or satisfaction he wanted. However, stepping into the dugout at Old Trafford would mean operating within a very different executive structure. Because he would not be granted the same sweeping power he currently enjoys at Villa, that reduced influence is seen as a major stumbling block to any deal.

Boardroom split over leading contenders

Alongside the question of whether Emery would accept less control in Manchester, internal discussions at Old Trafford have also highlighted two other frontrunners for the post. While the Spaniard remains held in high regard, senior figures at the club are currently split over their preferred targets.

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Director of football Jason Wilcox is understood to favour appointing former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe to steady the ship. Conversely, director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is pushing for the arrival of ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann, leaving both available tacticians at the top of the club's thinking alongside the Villa boss.

International break could trigger change

Carrick remains in charge for the time being, though behind-the-scenes preparations suggest a managerial change is likely to take place during the upcoming November international break. Before that window arrives, United must navigate a Champions League clash against Roma followed by a Premier League home meeting against Emery's Villa at Old Trafford. Those two fixtures could prove decisive in sealing Carrick's fate.