Unai Emery refuses to bite on Man City's 114 guilty financial verdicts ahead of blockbuster Aston Villa clash

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Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has opted to stay silent regarding the ongoing legal storm surrounding Manchester City as his side prepares to face the league leaders. While the football world remains fixated on the 114 guilty financial verdicts against the City, Emery is focusing purely on the tactical challenge ahead.

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Focusing on the football at Villa Park

Villa are preparing for one of their biggest tests of the season as a rampant Man City side arrives at Villa Park on Saturday. The visitors boast a perfect record of seven wins from seven matches, yet the conversation around the club remains dominated by the 114 guilty financial verdicts currently under appeal. Despite the potential for seismic changes to the Premier League landscape, Emery has made it clear he will not be drawn into the controversy.

The Spaniard was asked directly about the situation involving City's finances but was quick to shut down any debate regarding the off-field matters. "I can't speak about it. Why? Because I don't know," Emery stated, as quoted by Express & Star Sport. "I can speak about how Manchester City play for the four years here, and before. I played with Sevilla against Manchester City in the Champions League, in Seville we lost 3-1 and 2-1 in the last minute in Manchester. This progression of this club - I was always involved in the sports side, analysing their play. It is fantastic."

Accepting the Villa financial reality

While Man City’s wealth remains a talking point, Villa have been navigating their own set of strict financial boundaries. The club has undergone a significant transformation under Emery, balancing the need for squad investment with the limitations imposed by domestic and European spending regulations. This summer saw a major overhaul at Villa Park, with several high-profile stars departing to ensure the books were balanced while the club invested in younger, high-potential talent.

Emery insists that he is not bothered by the inability to simply outspend his rivals, embracing the challenge of developing a new-look squad. "Every year we needed to sell some players, but we have bought players too, with potential. We did something after we sold. This summer was a little bit different, we sold more than we usually do. We were buying younger and more players than we did before. That needs time to get them to understand our demands," the manager explained.

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A long-term project for the Villans

The project in the West Midlands extends beyond just the first-team squad, with significant investment being directed toward the infrastructure of the club. Plans to renovate Villa Park and increase the capacity to 50,000 are central to the board's strategy to increase revenue and compete with the elite. Emery is fully aligned with this patient approach, acknowledging that Villa must work smarter than their rivals to bridge the gap at the top of the table.

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"I’m not frustrated, I like to build teams, to watch them individually and collectively to see how they progress. I’d like sometimes to buy the best players in the world! But I accept how we are and what is our capacity. But the club is doing huge work in a lot of things in our budget, the next step forward is Villa Park and the 50,000 capacity. We are moving in the right direction, to be intelligent and work maybe even harder than other clubs," Emery added.

Praise for Maresca and City's machine

Looking ahead to the weekend, Emery was full of praise for the job Enzo Maresca has done since taking the reins from Pep Guardiola. The transition has appeared seamless, with City sitting three points clear at the top of the Premier League. Emery believes that Maresca’s tactical intelligence has allowed the champions to maintain their identity while potentially evolving into an even more dangerous unit as the season progresses towards the winter months.

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"It is very difficult to watch a team like how they played with Guardiola, and with Maresca as well, they are still in the same way. Maresca is a very, very intelligent coach. I think he can give them another level," Emery concluded.