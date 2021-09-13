Ugbo: Why Super Eagles prospect gave up Messi opportunity to sign for Genk, not Marseille

The Nigeria descent has explained some decisions he made during the summer transfer window before leaving Stamford Bridge permanently

Genk striker Ike Ugbo said he turned down an offer to join Ligue 1 club Marseille because he thought it might have been a mistake for his career.

The 22-year-old returned to Belgium in August after spending the entire 2020-21 season on loan at Cercle Brugge.

A move to Marseille could have given Ugbo the chance of playing against six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who moved to PSG in August, but the former Chelsea youngster said he opted to join the Smurfs on a four-year deal because of the assurances he got from the club management.

"The young Ugbo might have opted for Marseille: a big club, in the south of France, near the family [who lives in Nice]. The prospect of playing against Lionel Messi [at PSG] ... But today's Ugbo thinks that might have been a mistake," Ugbo told Sport/FootMagazine via Tribal Football.

"After Cercle, Genk seems to me to be the ideal step to take a further step. Why Genk? Mainly because of the players who have made their mark here in the past. When I see where they've ended up.

"When you're young, you don't pay too much attention to that sort of thing, otherwise I would have come sooner. I spoke with the club at the end of last season and they had a great project for me."

Ugbo made a goalscoring debut for Genk just before the international break by sealing their 1-0 league win over Anderlecht on August 29.

Earlier this month, the England-born striker said he has started the process of switching nationality in order to play for Nigeria on the international scene.

"Other teams came forward, but I felt I could find what I needed here at this point in my career. It was the project that won me over," he added.

"I'm not yet at the level where I can consider winning the Champions League, or playing a major role elsewhere. I have to be smarter in my choices."

Genk are in the Uefa Europa League after they won the Belgian Cup last season and they will begin their group campaign on Thursday with a trip to Rapid Wien.