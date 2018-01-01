Uganda defender Savio Kabugo joins AS Vita

The 23-year-old Uganda international is expected to boost the Congolese side’s quest to lift the Caf Champions League

Uganda international defender Savio Kabugo has joined Congolese giants AS Vita on a three-year deal.

Kabugo moved to Congo from Uganda Premier League champions Proline FC. Having struggled for game time at SC Villa, Kabugo resurrected his career at Proline and earned himself a trial stint at Vita, who are targeting to win the Caf Champions League.

“I thank the Almighty God for this great opportunity and everyone who has played a role in this move to happen,” Kabugo was quoted as saying by Kawowo Sports.

“I have not come here just for the sake, but I have come here to write history with Vita because they are an African giant and Í believe I have got all that it takes to be here.”

Vita were runners-up in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup to add to their 2004 second place finish in the Caf Champions League.

Coached by DR Congo national team mentor Florent Ibenge, Vita are one of the sides tipped as serious contenders for this year’s Caf Champions League.