How to watch and live stream UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC 294 sees Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski go head to head once again for a highly-anticipated rematch for the lightweight title.

The pair meet for the second time on October 21, having previously met in Perth in a Super Fight back in February. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski in their first fight, and with Volkanovski having only 10 days to prepare after replacing Oliveira in the match, the clash will prove to be a steep challenge.

Where can I watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2?

The UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight will be shown on ESPN+ as a pay-per-view (PPV) purchase. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $9.99 a month or an upfront payment of $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

On top of the subscription, you will need to pay $79.99 for the PPV, allowing you to watch UFC 294 on all your favorite devices.

When is Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2?

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 takes place on Saturday, October 21, from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

How do I sign up for ESPN+?

Signing up for ESPN+ couldn't be easier! Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Head to the ESPN+ home page Click "Subscribe to ESPN+ only." From there, enter your email address and billing information. In less than 5 minutes - with an email confirmation - you'll have access to everything ESPN+ offers.

When you subscribe, you'll have access to ESPN+'s entire library of sports content, which includes NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to access PPV UFC content for an added fee.

Are there any special ESPN+ offers?

ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month, but like most subscription services, there is a discount for an annual subscription. Those who commit to ESPN+ for a year will pay $99.99, saving 17%.

Additionally, you can add Disney+ to your bundle for just $3 extra a month. So, for $13 a month, you can enjoy Disney's entire content library alongside all the sports ESPN+ offers.