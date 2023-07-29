Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 - TV channel and live stream

Jamie Jones
UFC 291 dustin poirier vs justin gaethjeGetty Images

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the latest UFC PPV

UFC 291 takes place on Saturday, July 29, 2023 (US time) / Sunday, July 30, 2023 (UK time), live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

🇬🇧 Watch UFC 291 in the UK on TNT Sports in the UK

The event will be headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje in a rematch of their 2018 Fight of the Year. Although no official UFC championships are on the line, the ceremonial BMF title will be at stake.

Introduced as a prize for Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal's clash in 2019, the BMF title was vacated by Masvidal upon his MMA retirement last month.

UFC 291 press conferenceGetty Images

Co-main eventing UFC 291 is the heavily anticipated fight between ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz.

Elsewhere on the card, Paulo Costa will face off against Ikram Aliskerov, while Ferguson goes head-to-head with Bobby Green. 

How to watch UFC 291 - TV and live stream details

In the United States, coverage of UFC 291 will be available on ESPN+. Proceedings get underway from 7pm on Saturday, July 29, with the main event expected to start at 10pm (ET)

In the United Kingdom, coverage of UFC 291 will be available on TNT Sports. Proceedings get underway from midnight through until the early hours on Sunday, July 30, with the main event expected to start at around 3am (BST).

🇬🇧 Watch UFC 291 in the UK on TNT Sports in the UK

UFC 291 will be the first UFC PPV on TNT Sports since its official rebrand from BT Sports on July 18. 

Vivint stadiumGetty Images

UFC 291 Fight Card - Main Card

Weight Class

Main Card

Lightweight

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2

Light-heavyweight

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira

Welterweight

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira

Lightweight

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green

Welterweight

Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland

UFC 291 - Preliminary Card

Weight Class

Preliminary Card

Welterweight

Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim

Heavyweight

Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Middleweight

Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro

Welterweight

Jake Matthews vs Miguel Baeza

UFC 291 - Early Preliminary Card

Weight Class

Early Preliminary Card

flyweight

CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador

welterweight

Matthew Semelsberger vs Yohan Lainesse

women’s flyweight

Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira

UFC 291 FAQs

DUSTIN POIRIER VS. JUSTIN GAETHJE FAQsGetty Images

Who won Gaethje vs Poirier 1?

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje last fought at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Gaethje on April 14, 2018.

In that fight, Dustin Poirier emerged victorious by technical knockout (TKO) in the fourth round. The fight was highly competitive, with Gaethje's aggressive style and striking power being matched by Poirier's precise striking and strong grappling skills.

Ultimately, Poirier was able to wear down Gaethje, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight in its fourth round, declaring Poirier the winner.

What is the BMF title?

The BMF title, which stands for "Baddest Mother F*****, was introduced by UFC President Dana White for the bout between Masvidal and Diaz, as both fighters were known for their toughness.

Jorge Masvidal won the fight and was crowned the "BMF" champion, which he held until his recent retirement from the sport. 

Even though it’s highly sought after by fighters in the promotion, the BMF title is not a sanctioned championship.