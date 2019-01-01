UEFA Super Cup: Teams, fixtures, tickets, location & when will it take place

With the European season curtain-raiser set to be an all-English affair, Goal rounds up all the details that you need to know ahead of the match

With the book closed on one continental season, the next will be upon us sooner than expected, as winners and holders prepare to kick-off the latest campaign in style in the UEFA Super Cup.

The two Premier League sides will ensure an all-English affair for the curtain-raising clash as Jurgen Klopp's side look to add a second piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet this year, while the Blues will give their new manager a baptism of fire.

Both sides will travel out east to only days after they begin their new domestic campaigns too, as they look to begin 2019-20 on the strongest foot possible.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash...

Where is the 2019 UEFA Super Cup taking place?

The 2019 UEFA Super Cup will be held at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey, at the home of Super Lig outfit . It has a capacity of 41,188 and will play host to the match August 14, 2019 .

The ground replaced BJK Inonu Stadium as Besiktas' home ground in 2016, but incorporates the former Eski Acık stand as part of its structure, due to the historical signifcance of the former.

Since opening three years ago, it has played host to both Champions League and Europa League football as well as live music, with pop artist Shakira performing to 50,000 fans in 2018.

2019 UEFA Super Cup format

As it has been since 1998, this year's edition of the Super Cup will be a one-legged tie between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Both teams will be looking to claim another win in the competition, with Liverpool having prevailed on three occasions and Chelsea just the once.

2019 UEFA Super Cup tickets

Official tickets for the Super Cup will be sold via lottery, which opens on Tuesday, June 18 at 1300 GMT. Fans and supporters will be able to apply for tickets until Tuesday, July 2 at 1300 GMT.

Prices begin at €50 (£45/$56) and top out at €130 (£116/$146), with those successful in their application set to be notified by mid-July.

Who are past winners of the UEFA Super Cup?

Save for one season, the Super Cup has not left Spanish soil for a decade, with , and all winning on three occasions apiece since 2008.

The only other team to taste success in this period is , who beat Chelsea in 2013 in Prague.

Barcelona's five victories in the history of the competition have been matched by only one other side, Milan.

Liverpool and Chelsea, meanwhile, are two of five English sides to have won, alongside , and - though only the Reds have won it more than a single time.