Where to watch UEFA Nations League - Live stream & TV channels for England, Scotland & Wales fixtures

How to watch and stream England, Scotland & Wales on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

The 2022-23 Nations League enters its final three matchdays of the league phase as promotion and relegation battles are about to get real.

Gareth Southgate's men are risking demotion for the first time in the history of the competition as they have failed to win either of their League A Group 3 games, with Wales also in danger of dropping back to League B following their promotion in the last campaign.

It will be England and Wales' last set of games before their trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, where they will face each other in Group B, while Scotland lost 3-1 to Ukraine in the semi-final play-off.

Scotland still have a good chance of climbing into League A, but need to finish on top in their group.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the games on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

How to watch England on TV & live stream online

Anything less than a win against Italy can plummet England into League B. The Three Lions were stunned by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in their campaign opener before successive draws against Germany and Italy. Their last outing was another loss to Hungary by a worse margin of 4-0.

Date Kick-off Fixture U.S. TV channel + stream UK TV channel + stream India TV channel + stream Sep 23 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 22) Italy vs England fubo TV Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app Sony Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV Sep 26 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 27) England vs Germany fubo TV Channel 4 / All 4 TBC

How to watch Scotland on TV & live stream online

Scotland are in a direct battle with Ukraine, whom they will face twice either side of a clash with the Republic of Ireland, in order to earn themselves a promotion to League A. They are a point off the top spot in Group B1 after home and away wins over Armenia, but did lose on the road against Ireland.

Date Kick-off Fixture U.S. TV channel + stream UK TV channel + stream India TV channel + stream Sep 21 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 22) Scotland vs Ukraine fubo TV Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app Sony Ten 2 SD & HD / SonyLIV Sep 24 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 25) Scotland vs Ireland fubo TV Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app SonyLIV Sep 27 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 28) Ukraine vs Scotland fubo TV Premier Sports 1 / Premier Player app TBC

How to watch Wales on TV & live stream online

Promoted in the previous season, Wales are in a precarious situation as they need to win both their remaining games in order to have hope of avoiding immediate relegation. Gareth Bale and Co. recorded defeats against Poland and Netherlands along with a draw and a loss against Belgium in Group A4.