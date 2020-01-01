Uchenna Kanu scores as Linkopings crumble at Anam Imo's Rosengard

The Nigerian found the net as her team crumbled in Wednesday's Swedish Damallsvenskan tie.

Uchenna Kanu scored as Linkopings were defeated 7-1 by Anam Imo's Rosengard in Wednesday's Swedish Damallsvenskan tie.

After back-to-back defeats, Olof Unogard's team went into the encounter with a desire to halt their losing streak and was counting on 's Kanu and her compatriot Ebere Orji.

For Rosengard, they aimed to maintain their winning run on the back of triumphs over Pitea and Uppsala, with Nigeria international Imo in the frame for her 10th appearance this season.

Article continues below

More teams

Rosengard started brightly with Mimmi Larsson giving them a lead courtesy her 10th-minute strike.

However, when it looked like they would be enjoying a smooth route to a victory, they were stunned by Kanu's effort four minutes later.

Caroline Seger struck to turn the hosts' fortunes around in the 19th minute as they went into the half time break with a narrow lead.

After the restart, the rampant hosts hit five past their visitors, with four goals from Larsson and Katrine Veje's effort to hand Linkopings their biggest defeat since 6-0 loss to Eskilstuna United on 2 November, 2017.

Kanu lasted the duration on her 10th appearance, while compatriot Orji was in action before being replaced by Alva Selerud in the 77th minute.

The goal was Kanu's second of the season and their loss to Jonas Eidevall's team meant they have lost five matches this season, albeit, remain unmoved in fourth place, with 16 points from 10 matches.

Imo, who replaced Anna Anvegard, saw the final 13 minutes of the encounter, and their triumph saw them retain the second spot with 25 points - one behind leaders Goteborg after 10 games.

Linkopings will seek to end their poor run against Upsala on August 16, while Rosengard aim to continue with their impressive form at Djurgardens the next day.