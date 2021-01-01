Uchenna Kanu fires Linkopings to Swedish Cup group stage

The Nigeria international put up an impressive display as her side subdued Norrkoping in the rescheduled national championship

Uchenna Kanu found the back of the net as Linkopings secured a 3-0 win over Norrkoping in a 2020 Swedish Cup third-round game on Sunday.

Linkopings progressed to the third round of the competition following a 5-0 second-round thrashing of Orebro Soder last September.

The 23-year-old had returned from helping Nigeria to the 2021 Turkish Women's Cup and she was handed a starting role in Andree Jeglertz's first game in charge against the Elitettan side.

In a quest to book a group stage spot, Linkopings started on the front foot at Platinumcars Arena as Ange Simonsson put them in front in the 13th minute of the encounter.

Kanu, who finished as the team's top scorer last season with eight goals, doubled Jeglertz's side's lead nine minutes from the half-time break.

After the restart, Linkopings continued from where they left off in the opening half as Frida Leonhardsen Maanum scored in the 54th-minute to guarantee the side's passage to the next round.

Sunday's triumph over their hosts ensured Linkopings joined Lidkopings, Vaxjo and Hacken in the group stage of the competition.

Kanu has opened her 2021 campaign for Linkopings with a goal and she will aim to continue with her impressive form this season.

They will now hope to get another good result in the Swedish Cup against Lidkopings in their first group match on March 13.