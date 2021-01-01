Uchenna Kanu fires Linkopings to first win of the season

The Nigerian opened her Damallsvenskan account for the campaign in the visitors' victory over AIK at Skytteholms IP

Nigeria striker Uchenna Kanu netted the opener for Linkopings in their 2-1 win over AIK in the Damallsvenskan encounter on Saturday.

Linkopings had bowed 1-0 to Rosengard in the opening game and were eyeing their first win of the current campaign against their newly-promoted hosts, and they eventually grabbed the three points.

Despite failing to help her side escape a losing start, the Nigeria international was handed her second start of the campaign and made an impact to ensure her side got their season back on track.

Article continues below

Kanu got Andree Jeglertz's side off to a bright start when she opened the scoring after just nine minutes of action.

However, the hosts got back into the mix when Jenny-Julia Danielsson netted the equaliser thanks to Honoka Hayashi's assist.

Despite AIK's bounce back, the visitors earned the winner two minutes from half-time thanks to Frida Leonhardsen Maanum's strike.

Nigeria's Kanu, who lasted the duration for Linkopings, has now scored once in two games and four times in all competitions this term.

Her teammate and compatriot Chinaza Uchendu continued to inch closer to full fitness since her unfortunate injury last June.

The victory took Linkopings to fifth position in the Swedish Damallsvenskan table with three points after two games this term.

In their next fixture, they will host Nigeria's Faith Michael and Anam Imo's Pitea on May 5 and Kanu will be eager to increase her tally.