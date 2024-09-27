How to watch and listen to UCF Knights vs Colorado Buffaloes 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch UCF Knights vs Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) are set to clash with KJ Jefferson and the unbeaten UCF Knights in what should be a thrilling Big 12 showdown.

Head coach Deion Sanders, now steering Colorado in his second season, has breathed new life into the program, coming off a nail-biting overtime comeback win against Baylor, where Sanders connected with LaJohntay Wester on a dramatic last-second Hail Mary.

Back in the Big 12 for the first time, the Buffaloes are making their presence felt, standing at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Meanwhile, the Knights have stayed perfect, boasting a 3-0 record both overall and in the Big 12. After enjoying a bye week, UCF edged past TCU in a thrilling 35-34 battle on September 14. Will they keep their unbeaten streak alive, or will they stumble against a red-hot Colorado squad?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen UCF Knights vs Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

UCF Knights vs Colorado Buffaloes: Date and kick-off time

The Knights will take on the Buffaloes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 am PT, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 am PT Venue FBC Mortgage Stadium Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch UCF Knights vs Colorado Buffaloes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. The base package carries ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and the ACC Network, though fans hoping to watch college football games on the SEC Network, ESPNU or ESPNews will have to pay extra for an "Elite" package.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers extensive NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games coverage. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of UCF Knights vs Colorado Buffaloes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 977 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

UCF Knights vs Colorado Buffaloes team news & key players

UCF Knights team news

KJ Jefferson has always been a true dual-threat quarterback, a reputation he built during his Arkansas days. Since joining the UCF Knights, he's added a dynamic edge to their offense that they previously lacked. While Jefferson has only tallied 135 rushing yards so far, don’t be shocked to see the sixth-year senior showcase his legs in the red zone.

In the receiving department, Kobe Hudson and Randy Pittman Jr. have been solid, combining for 405 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, with Myles Montgomery also chipping in with a single catch.

The Knights' ground attack has been a force, averaging a staggering 375.7 rushing yards per game. Leading the charge is RJ Harvey, who’s racked up 448 yards and punched in 8 touchdowns, setting the tone for UCF's powerful run game.

Colorado Buffaloes team news

Shedeur Sanders has been impressive under center, boasting a completion rate of 67.9% for 1,340 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions. Dynamic duo Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. have racked up a combined 759 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, while LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 18 catches so far.

On offense, the versatile Hunter has been nothing short of electrifying. Leading the Buffaloes with 472 receiving yards and five touchdowns, the Georgia native seems primed for another standout performance.

As for the ground attack, Colorado's running game is currently churning out 68.8 yards per game, with Micah Welch topping the charts at 87 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

On the injury front, defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo and running back Dallin Hayden are anticipated to make their return for the UCF matchup. However, safety Shilo Sanders, a crucial player and Deion's son, might miss another week as he recovers from a fractured forearm.

