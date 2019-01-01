U23 Afcon: Ghana and South Africa to fight it out for Olympic ticket

The Black Meteors and Amaglug-glug will go head to head for a right to play in Tokyo 2020

will face for a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.

The two sides have set up a date following semi-final defeats at the ongoing Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in on Tuesday.

With Africa allocated three tickets for next year's summer gathering, the Afcon tournament winners, runners-up and bronze-medallists will claim the rights to represent the continent in .

Consequently, Cote d'Ivoire and , who beat Ghana and South Africa respectively on Tuesday to reach Friday's final, have already earned spots at the Olympics.

The Black Meteors' hopes of registering a place at the world gathering for the first time since 2004 suffered a setback by a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to Cote d'Ivoire, the match having ended 2-2 after extra-time.

South Africa, on the other hand, succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Egypt in the second semi-final.

Ghana are making their first-ever appearance at the U23 Afcon since the tournament's inception in 2011.