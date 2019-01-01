U20 World Cup 2019: Draw Pairs Nigeria with USA, Ukraine and Qatar

The seven-time African champions have been handed a dicey group in the preliminary stages of the 2019 U20 World Cup to be staged in Poland

will face the USA, and in Group D of the preliminary round of the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup.

The draw ceremony took place on Sunday evening at the Gdynia Arena, with Fifa legends Bebeto and Fernando Couto assisting.

🔜🇵🇱🏆

We have our #U20WC Poland 2019 groups 🙌



What do you think is the toughest group? 🤔

Hosts Poland got zoned in Group A against , Tahiti and the Junior Terranga Lions of .

’s Amajita were landed in a veritable 'Group of Death' where they will be facing , , Korea Republic in Group F.



Reigning African champions Mali were handed a tricky pool in the draw, having been bracketed with , and in Group E.

Nigeria begin their campaign against on May 24 at the Stadion Miejski w Tychach, Tychy