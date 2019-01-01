U17 Women's World Cup 2020: African qualifying tournament dates, fixtures released

The qualifiers for India 2020 will get underway in January as the search for continental representatives resumes

Cosafa U17 Women's Cup champions have been paired with Ethiopia, while Zambia face a daunting trip to Namibia in the Caf U17 Women's World Cup qualifier preliminary round in January.

The first-round fixtures, which was released after Wednesday's draw ceremony in Cairo, also see Botswana take on Zimbabwe, while visit Djibouti.

have also been drawn against Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo get Sao Tome and Principe, and Liberia slug it out with , while Guinea face Guinea-Bissau.

The preliminary ties are scheduled to take place in January 2020, with the first and second leg ties coming between January 10 and 26.

Despite missing the last edition staged in in 2018, Nigeria along with , and were drawn bye till the second round.

In the qualifying series’ second round, the winner between Namibia and Zambia will face South Africa, while the victor between Botswana/Zimbabwe will take on either Djibouti or Morocco.

Also, the winner of Tanzania/Burundi play Uganda/Ethiopia, while Cameroon gets Sao Tome and Principe or DR Congo, as Ghana get either Liberia or Niger, while Nigeria fwill ace Guinea or Guinea-Bissau.

The second and third-round matches also involving the teams drawn with byes are scheduled to be played in March and May 2020, respectively.

The three winners of the third round have automatically booked a spot in the 2020 Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup.

FIXTURES IN FULL

Namibia vs Zambia

Botswana vs Zimbabwe

Djibouti vs Morocco

Tanzania vs Burundi

Uganda vs Ethiopia

Sao Tome and Principe vs DR Congo

Liberia vs Niger

Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau