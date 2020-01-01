Two former La Liga players among nine found guilty of match-fixing offences

Former Real Betis players Antonio Amaya and Xabier Torres have been sentenced alongside a number of former officials at Osasuna

Two former players are among nine people handed jail sentences for their part in a long-running match-fixing scandal in .

Antonio Amaya and Xavier Torres, formerly of , are the players involved in the case, which centred around two Betis matches at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Several former directors at Osasuna were also found guilty in the Provincial Court of Navarra.

It is the first time jail sentences have been handed out for match-fixing offences in Spain. Amaya and Torres were given one-year suspended sentences after being found guilty by the court of colluding to fix the result of football matches.

The court ruled payments had been made to the pair as further incentive for already-relegated Betis to beat in the penultimate game of the season, then lose to Osasuna on the final day in a bid to aid their relegation fight.

Betis did beat Valladolid 4-3 and lost 2-1 to Osasuna, but Osasuna were relegated anyway after finishing one point behind Almeria.

Former Osasuna general manager Angel Maria Vizcay received the longest sentence of eight years and eight months. He was found guilty of misappropriation of funds, falsification of accounts and sporting corruption.

Ex-club directors Miguel Archanco, Juan Antonio Pascual and Jesus Peralta were also found guilty of match-fixing offences, as well as then-club treasurer Sancho Bandres.

Estate agents Cristina and Albert Nolla were convicted of falsifying documents and sentenced to nine months in prison. All the sentences can be appealed.

A third former Betis player, Jordi Figueras, was acquitted alongside former Osasuna Foundation president Diego Maquirriain.

La Liga hailed the decision as a step forward in Spanish football’s fight against match-fixing.

League president Javier Tebas said: “La Liga is happy, not for the convictions of people, but because this is a move forward against corruption in football.”

The practice of clubs offering payment to other sides for beating their direct rivals at the end of a league season is long-established in Spanish football. However, Tebas said cleaning up the Spanish game would be one of his top priorities before he was elected president of La Liga in 2013.

Tebas stepped down from the role in late 2019 but was soon re-elected for a third term, which will keep him in office until 2024