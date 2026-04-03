Two Barcelona players face suspension for the match against Atlético Madrid

Barcelona face a double challenge in their upcoming match against hosts Atlético Madrid tomorrow, Saturday, in the 30th round of La Liga at the Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital.

Barça will also face Espanyol in the Catalan derby on 11 April, as part of Matchday 31 of the league.

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In this regard, Spanish media reports suggest that Blaugrana players Marc Bernat and Jules Koundé face suspension for the Espanyol match should they receive a yellow card against Atlético Madrid.

Barça are already facing a number of absences due to injury and are keen to avoid any further losses as the season enters its decisive phase.

The Catalan side currently top the La Liga table with 73 points, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, whilst Atlético sit fourth on 57 points.