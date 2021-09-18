Tusker vs AS Arta Solar 7: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will advance to the next stage if they manage to beat the visiting side in the return leg at Nyayo Stadium

Tusker will be eyeing to reach the first round of the Caf Champions League when they take on AS Arta Solar 7 in the return leg of their preliminary fixture on Saturday.

The Brewers snatched a 1-1 draw against the Djiboutian side in their first meeting at El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon Stadium a week ago and will advance to the next stage if they secure a win at Nyayo Stadium.

It was advantage Tusker when new signing Joshua Ibrahim scored first in the away game before Arta's Alain Traore sneaked the ball past goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure for the draw.

Game Tusker vs AS Arta Solar 7 Date Saturday, September 18, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker will head into the game knowing a win will help them to progress and coach Robert Matano has cautioned his players not to underrate their opponents.

“We know we need a win to qualify and that will be our target,” Matano told Goal after the team’s last training session on Friday. “We have to go for the win and nothing else.

“We don’t want to underrate them, they are a very good side considering how they troubled us at their backyard but now it is our turn to use our home advantage and beat them.”

Matano is likely to stick with the team that played in the first meeting with Rwanda keeper Mvuyekure set to start and same as new players Teddy Osok and Joshua.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.

Position Arta Solar 7 squad Goalkeepers Sulait Luyima and Nouman Abdourahman Mohame. Defenders Fouad Moussa Robleh, Daoud Wais, Yabe Siad Isman, Moussa Fahmi, Mohamed Omar Arab, Sodiq Siraj, Moussa Saad Salah, and Mohamed Mogbel Ahmed. Midfielders Alex Song, Ahmed Saad Moumin, Said Mohamed Hassan, Ahmed Mohamed Aden, and Khalid Osman Elmi. Forwards Gabriel Dadzie, Samuel Akinbinu, Doualeh Mahamoud Elabeh, Mokhtar Mahdi Hassan, Moktar Hared Miguil, Liban Abdi Barkad, Aboubaker Nour Moumin, and Mourad Mohamed Omar.

Arta Solar will bank on the experienced Alex Song formerly of Arsenal and Cameroon for a positive result.

The 34-year-old captained the team during the first leg meeting and he will be relied upon to marshall the midfield once again.

Probable XI for Arta Solar 7: Luyima, Robleh, Fahmi, Ahmed, Hassan, Song, Elmi, Dadzie, Elabeh, Moumin, Omar.