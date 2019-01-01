Tusker strikers challenged to sharpen claws ahead of AFC Leopards clash

Tusker have lost two consecutive matches and they will be under pressure when they tackle Ingwe

FC assistant coach Paul Okere hs challenged his players to sharpen their attack ahead of AFC clash on Saturday.

The Brewers fell by a solitary goal to on Saturday making it two defeats in a row. The tactician admits that the attacking front had a problem and that it denied the team points against the sugar millers.

"We have to improve in attack. Had we taken our chances, then it could have been different against Nzoia Sugar. We will work on it and hopefully by the time we face (AFC) Leopards, I believe we will be good.

"Our game plan did not work as well, and it is something we will definitely work on it in training before the big match," Okere told Goal.

The 11-time league champions are fifth on the log with 25 points.