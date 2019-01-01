Tunisia part company with Alain Giresse by mutual consent

The Frenchman led the Carthage Eagles to fourth place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Tunisian Football Federation have parted ways with coach Alain Giresse, after his contract was cancelled early by mutual consent.

Giresse, who took charge at the turn of the year replacing Faouzi Benzarti, was contracted to till June 2020.

However, the federation have chosen to end the Frenchman’s deal early even though he guided the Carthage Eagles to a fourth-place finish at the .

The 67-year-old picked up six wins, three draws and three defeats in his time at the helm. At Afcon, Giresse’s troops ended second in Group E, behind Mali who had seven points, after three draws against Angola, Mali and Mauritania.

The experienced coach then oversaw wins over and Madagascar in the Round of 16 and quarter-final respectively, before they fell to a 1-0 extra-time defeat at the hands of in the semi-final.

then beat them to a bronze medal in the third-place playoff, in what has turned out to be Giresse last game for Tunisia.

Assistant coach Maher Kenzari is predicted to take the reins for the North African nation’s upcoming friendlies lined up for next month’s international break.

Tunisia face Mauritania on home soil on September 6, before meeting in Rouen on September 10.