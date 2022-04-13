Tuchel is Chelsea's greatest asset - new Blues owners must give him everything he needs to succeed

Chelsea faced 13-time Champions League winners, and, according to their Ultras’ banner, the self-proclaimed kings of Europe, in Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night and gave them the scare of their lives.

This quarter-final second leg had been dubbed 'Mission Impossible' with the Blues 3-1 down from the first leg at Stamford Bridge following a Karim Benzema hat-trick, but Chelsea were only 15 short minutes away from completing that mission.

At 3-0 up, after goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner, Chelsea were on the verge of arguably their greatest-ever European comeback.

But individual quality in the form of Luka Modric's stunning assist for Rodrygo and Karim Benzema's 38th goal of the season ended Chelsea’s efforts to retain their European crown.

"We got beaten by the pure individual quality and offensive conversion after our mistakes," Thomas Tuchel told reporters after the match.

"Unfortunately, we had two mistakes after ball wins and they were the most crucial moments in games against Real Madrid.

"In the end, we were unlucky. We deserved to go through after this performance and match today, but it was not meant to be."

Of course, mistakes were made over the two legs. Edouard Mendy gave a cheap goal away at Stamford Bridge and poor play in possession was punished in the second leg with devastating goals.

Whatever happens. @ChelseaFC are blessed with Thomas Tuchel. What a manager. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 12, 2022

Without his own Benzema, Tuchel saw his side become wasteful towards the end of the game, with Christian Pulisic missing two late clear chances, while urther misses followed in extra-time from Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Jorginho.

However, the impression left after the two matches is that Chelsea had the superior game plan and will certainly be back to fight for more trophies… if the circumstances are right.

Chelsea's supporters carried a lifesize cardboard cutout of their Champions League-winning coach Tuchel into the stadium, and there is a real possibility that he can overcome the hiring and firing culture at this club.

There is total belief in his work; almost the entire squad is onside with the German's methods and dedication.

They have the talents of the academy to blood and loanees such as Conor Gallagher likely to return to the club over the summer.

Amid uncertainty over the club's ownership, with Roman Abramovich having been sanctioned last month, Tuchel has handled the situation with grace and class.

He is the best thing about the west Londoners right now.

Tuchel was asked what he wants from any potential new owners and delivered a clear and concise six-word message: "A strong squad, confidence and support."

It owes to the maturity Tuchel has gained as a coach after being criticised for falling out with his bosses in his previous roles at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

With four bidders entering their final offers for Chelsea on April 14, each has been laying on the charm for supporters in an attempt to win the popularity contest.

Stephen Pagliuca became the final possible owner to release a statement ahead of kick-off.

"We would first like to wish Thomas and the Chelsea squad the very best of luck ahead of tonight’s Champions League match against Real Madrid," the statement read.

"Having witnessed a great 6-0 win against Southampton last week, I hope to see a comeback for the ages against Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg."

Candidate Tom Ricketts also praised Tuchel's work with the others promising continued investment.

It did not quite happen for Chelsea against Carlo Ancelotti's side on the night, but it should convince any new owners to continue this perfect marriage between coach and club.