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TSV Havelse vs Viktoria Köln: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 13:00

TSV Havelse host 3. Liga leaders Viktoria Köln. Havelse need to close the gap to the teams outside the relegation places, while Köln aim to hold on to top spot.

Havelse sit bottom of the table, deep in a relegation battle. Coach Samir Ferchichi's side lost 3-0 to Wehen Wiesbaden last time out and need points to save their season.

Viktor Köln arrive as league leaders. Marian Wilhelm's team beat Saarbrücken 5-3 last time out and have won three of their last five matches.

Bottom face top, but Havelse have reason to believe they can upset the form book. They recently beat Saarbrücken 3-2 at home and know they can make home advantage count.

Broadcast details for anyone wanting to watch the match live are below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at TSV Havelse and Viktoria Köln?

TSV Havelse have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five games. They lost 3-0 to Wehen Wiesbaden most recently, having beaten Saarbrücken 3-2 in their previous match. That was their only win in the five-game spell, during which they scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Viktor Köln are in much better form, with three wins, two draws and no defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent result, a 5-3 win over Saarbrücken, showed the league leaders' attacking strength. Köln scored twelve times and conceded eight in that period.

TSV Havelse vs Viktoria Köln: Line-ups

TSV Havelse vs Viktoria Köln: Form

TSV Havelse vs Viktoria Köln: Head-to-head record

TSV Havelse vs Viktoria Köln: League tables