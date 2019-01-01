'Trust your gut' - Werner given advice amid Liverpool and Bayern Munich links

The club don't want to lose their star striker, but team-mate Emil Forsberg says he must follow his instincts as speculation grows

In-demand Timo Werner has been told to 'trust his gut' after Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick warned against leaving the German club.

The 22-year-old striker has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

And, with only 18 months remaining on his contract, the Bundesliga outfit are reportedly ready to cash in on him in the summer transfer window if he does not sign the new deal he has been offered.

His Leipzig team-mate Emil Forsberg wants Werner - also reportedly being monitored by Manchester United - to stay with the club but, as his profile grows, has said he must make up his own mind.

“Timo is the new face of German football,” Forsberg told Sport Bild.

“He's the future. To keep him at RB would be great for the whole club.

“I know that he feels very comfortable in Leipzig and with what he has at the club.

“But I can't talk him into anything. He has to trust his gut feeling.”

Rangnick cited the example of Naby Keita, signed by Liverpool from Leipzig for £53 million ($69m) last summer, in a bid to persuade Werner against moving on.

The Guinea international has found it difficult to reproduce his Bundesliga form at Anfield and Rangnick told Sky Germany: "Keita was an outstanding player here, but he's still struggling in Liverpool.

"So far, he's not the player there that he was here. The surroundings must be right for Timo. That's the case here.

"We have gone to our financial limit with our offer. We know that he can earn more elsewhere, but he can also provide for himself for the rest of his life here.

"The financial aspect will not be the decisive factor, but rather the sporting perspective."

"We're trying to keep him. He knows he's very popular in the team, with the coach and the fans. He's a top player, and he has become one of the most exciting Bundesliga strikers in the country.

"He still has one-and-a-half years left of his contract, and I hope that he'll stay. But in the end, it's up to him."