Troost-Ekong relishes reunion with Ighalo after Man Utd’s FA Cup win over Watford

The Super Eagles centre-back played at Old Trafford on Saturday but his ex-international teammate was an unused substitute for the Red Devils

defender William Troost-Ekong said he felt "great" to see striker Odion Ighalo after Saturday's third round outing.

Scott McTominay's early strike in the fifth minute separated both teams at Old Trafford as the Red Devils knocked out the Championship club.

Troost-Ekong saw 76 minutes of action before he was replaced while his compatriot Ighalo was an unused substitute after making a return to Manchester United’s matchday squad for the first time since December 8.

Saturday’s reunion was the first time the stars met since the 2019 , when the Super Eagles won bronze in , after which Ighalo called time on his international career.

“Great to see my big brother Odion Ighalo! Keep flying the flag for us,” Troost-Ekong tweeted.

Great to see my big brother @ighalojude! Keep flying the flag for us 🇳🇬😁 pic.twitter.com/xFUXTZID3g — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) January 10, 2021

Ighalo, who spent two-and-a-half years at Watford, helped Troost-Ekong in making a decision to complete his permanent switch from club to Vicarage Road in September.

"Ekong is a nice guy, I know him from the national team, and he played in Udinese too, like I played in Udinese," Ighalo said before Saturday’s encounter.

“Before he came to Watford, he sent me messages saying Gino (Pozzo) wanted him to come to Watford.

"Gino told him how I came from Granada to help the team gain promotion to the Premier League and wants him to do the same thing.

"I told him he had to go to Watford, that Watford is one of the best family clubs.

"I played there for two-and-a-half years and had an amazing time, they took care of me and had no problems. He said okay and that he would think about it.

"I’m happy for him and happy he’s doing well, that’s the most important thing. I hope Watford keep doing well and gain promotion to the Premier League because that’s where they belong."