Troost-Ekong challenges Deeney and Femenia for Watford Player of the Month award

Due to his notable showing for Xisco Munoz’s team in December, the Nigeria international is in line to win the Hornets’ monthly prize

William Troost-Ekong has been nominated for the Player of the Month award for December.

The international will compete with November’s winner Kiko Femenia and captain Troy Deeney for the monthly gong.

Troost-Ekong, was in fine form for Xisco Munoz’s men in the month under review.

He played in all Hornets’ six games as they recorded two wins, two defeats and two draws as Watford climbed to fifth in the English Championship log.

“Captain Deeney scored in three successive games against United, and , taking his tally to four for the season,” a statement on Watford website read.

“An assured Troost-Ekong cemented a place in the side with five consecutive appearances before picking up a hamstring injury.

“Femenia followed up winning the November award by going unbeaten individually during December, with Watford winning three times and drawing twice when the full-back played.”

Voting for the award will close on Thursday afternoon before the winner is announced.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Troost-Ekong has featured in 12 English second tier games with one goal to his credit in the 3-2 defeat of Coventry City.

He was handed a starter’s role in his club’s 2-0 defeat at , albeit, he got replaced in the 30th minute by Francisco Sierralta.

The 27-year-old joined the Vicarage Road side on a five-year deal from side in September – attributing the move to his ambition of playing in the Premier League.

"I believe in the project for Watford to get back into the Premier League," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's always been my dream to play in the Premier League and Watford has given me the platform now to get there. Looking at the squad, I believe we have the quality to do it.

"I've always made tactical decisions for my career and this felt like the right step now for me and my family.

"As for my international future, I have shown what I can add to the Super Eagles. I have consistently contributed to the team's success in the last five years and have had the pleasure of captaining the team."