Trinidad & Tobago vs USMNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Nations League game

The United States men's national team (USMNT) is set for a return to Trinidad & Tobago for the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final second-leg match in Port of Spain on Monday.
Having picked up a 3-0 victory in the first-leg encounter, the Yanks are close to qualifying for next year's Copa America.
The win helped the US extend their unbeaten run at this tournament to 11 games, while Angus Eve's men suffered their second straight Nations League loss this term.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Trinidad & Tobago vs USMNT kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Hasely Crawford Stadium
The Concacaf Nations League match between Trinidad & Tobago and the United States will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
It will kick off at 8 pm ET on November 20 in the United States (US).
How to watch Trinidad & Tobago vs USMNT online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT, Universo, MAX, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange and Sling Latino.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Trinidad & Tobago team news
Booked twice in the first leg, Noah Powder is suspended here.
Among the ones introduced alongside Powder in that game, Eve is likely to persist with Shannon Gomez and Daniel Phillips.
Alvin Jones, who scored the winner the last time TNT hosted the United States back in 2017, is also expected to start.
Trinidad & Tobago possible XI: Smith; Gomez, Jones, David, J. Garcia; Telfer, Hackshaw, Phillips, Lee-Him, Rampersad; Moore.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Smith, St. Hillaire, Biggette
|Defenders:
|David, Russell Jr., Williams, Moses, J. Garcia, Gomez, Raymond, Jones
|Midfielders:
|Rampersad, Muckette, Hackshaw, Poon-Angeron, Goddard, Lee-Him, Phillips
|Forwards:
|Telfer, Auvray, James, Moore, Shaw, Sam, L. Garcia
USMNT team news
Kevin Paredes made his international debut amid Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah's absence through injuries, but Yunus Musah would start on Monday.
Weston McKennie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Matt Turner are all expected to feature, while Gio Reyna is involved in an attack with Folarin Balogun up front.
USMNT possible XI: Turner; Dest, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; Musah, McKennie; De la Torre, Reyna, P. Aaronson; Balogun.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Horvath, Slonina
|Defenders:
|Dest, Carter-Vickers, Richards, Robinson, Ream, Scally, Lund
|Midfielders:
|Musah, Reyna, De la Torre, P. Aaronson, Tillman, Maloney
|Forwards:
|Pepi, Zendejas, B. Aaronson, Paredes, Balogun
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 16, 2023
|USMNT 3-0 Trinidad & Tobago
|Concacaf Nations League
|July 2, 2023
|USMNT 6-0 Trinida & Tobago
|Concacaf Gold Cup
|January 31, 2021
|USMNT 7-0 Trinidad & Tobago
|International friendly
|June 22, 2019
|USMNT 6-0 Trinidad & Tobago
|Concacaf Gold Cup
|October 10, 2017
|Trinidad & Tobago 2-1 USMNT
|Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers