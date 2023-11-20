Trinidad & Tobago vs USMNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Nations League game

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between Trinidad & Tobago and United States, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) is set for a return to Trinidad & Tobago for the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final second-leg match in Port of Spain on Monday.

Having picked up a 3-0 victory in the first-leg encounter, the Yanks are close to qualifying for next year's Copa America.

The win helped the US extend their unbeaten run at this tournament to 11 games, while Angus Eve's men suffered their second straight Nations League loss this term.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Trinidad & Tobago vs USMNT kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Hasely Crawford Stadium

The Concacaf Nations League match between Trinidad & Tobago and the United States will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET on November 20 in the United States (US).

How to watch Trinidad & Tobago vs USMNT online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TNT, Universo, MAX, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange and Sling Latino.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Trinidad & Tobago team news

Booked twice in the first leg, Noah Powder is suspended here.

Among the ones introduced alongside Powder in that game, Eve is likely to persist with Shannon Gomez and Daniel Phillips.

Alvin Jones, who scored the winner the last time TNT hosted the United States back in 2017, is also expected to start.

Trinidad & Tobago possible XI: Smith; Gomez, Jones, David, J. Garcia; Telfer, Hackshaw, Phillips, Lee-Him, Rampersad; Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Smith, St. Hillaire, Biggette Defenders: David, Russell Jr., Williams, Moses, J. Garcia, Gomez, Raymond, Jones Midfielders: Rampersad, Muckette, Hackshaw, Poon-Angeron, Goddard, Lee-Him, Phillips Forwards: Telfer, Auvray, James, Moore, Shaw, Sam, L. Garcia

USMNT team news

Kevin Paredes made his international debut amid Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah's absence through injuries, but Yunus Musah would start on Monday.

Weston McKennie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Matt Turner are all expected to feature, while Gio Reyna is involved in an attack with Folarin Balogun up front.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Dest, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; Musah, McKennie; De la Torre, Reyna, P. Aaronson; Balogun.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Slonina Defenders: Dest, Carter-Vickers, Richards, Robinson, Ream, Scally, Lund Midfielders: Musah, Reyna, De la Torre, P. Aaronson, Tillman, Maloney Forwards: Pepi, Zendejas, B. Aaronson, Paredes, Balogun

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 16, 2023 USMNT 3-0 Trinidad & Tobago Concacaf Nations League July 2, 2023 USMNT 6-0 Trinida & Tobago Concacaf Gold Cup January 31, 2021 USMNT 7-0 Trinidad & Tobago International friendly June 22, 2019 USMNT 6-0 Trinidad & Tobago Concacaf Gold Cup October 10, 2017 Trinidad & Tobago 2-1 USMNT Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links