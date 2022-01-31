Trending: Mane's Senegal backed to meet Salah-led Egypt in Afcon 2021 final
Senegal became the last team to advance to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals following their win over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday night.
Sadio Mane was named Man of the Match after the Lions of Teranga defeated the National Thunder 3-1 and they joined Egypt, Burkina Faso and tournament hosts, Cameroon in the last four.
Senegal will now take on Burkina Faso in the first semi-final clash on Wednesday, while Egypt will lock horns with Cameroon the following day.
Many fans took to social media to react to Senegal's win over Equatorial Guinea and predicted the Lions of Teranga would face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the final which will be played on February 6.
Salah captained the Pharaohs as they claimed a 2-1 win over Morocco on Sunday evening and some fans would love to see the world-class attacker face his Liverpool teammate Mane in the final.
