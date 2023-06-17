Transfer blow for Arsenal! Bayern Munich resurrect interest in Chelsea's Kai Havertz amid Gunners' interest

Bayern Munich have once again entered the race alongside Arsenal to sign Chelsea star Kai Havertz in the summer.

Bayern enter race to sign Havertz

Chelsea demanding £70m

Arsenal also chasing Declan Rice

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich have renewed their interest in signing Arsenal target Kai Havertz from Chelsea in the summer, according to The Daily Mail. Their interest comes after Chelsea rejected an initial bid from the Gunners on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues are keen on retaining the German's services and wants to offer him a new deal with a reduced salary due to the club's massive wage bill. Any club wishing to sign the forward must match the Blues' asking price of £70m. Arsenal want Chelsea to reduce their demands as they are also chasing West Ham's Declan Rice, who is like to cost £100m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern Munich are eyeing Havertz as a cheaper alternative to Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, whose move to Munich stalled on Friday.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAI HAVERTZ? Havertz is currently on international duty and is likely to be seen in action on June 20 when Germany face Colombia in a friendly match.