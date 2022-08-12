Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Turkish champions are in action against a mid-table foe from last term - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Süper Lig season throws up an early test for reigning title holders Trabzonspor as they prepare to play host to Hatayspor this weekend at Medical Park Stadyumu. The two sides could not be split when they met last time, playing out a draw.

But that result did not check the former's stride, as they earned another title in the Turkish top-flight - and now, they'll be out to pick up three points as they seek to mount a successful defence of their title this term.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor Date August 12, 2022 Times 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Trabzonspor roster Goalkeepers Cakir, Tepe, Aydin Defenders Köybasi, Trondsen, Turkmen, Kaplan, Hugo, Elmaci, Stryger Larsen, Altikardes, Denswil, Peres, Genc, Asan Midfielders Siopis, Visca, Toköz, Ömür, Yesil, Hamsik, Trézéguet, Erdogan, Haspolat, Sen Forwards Koita, Bakasetas, Cornelius, Djaniny, Gedikli, Kouassi

Trabzonspor opened their Super Lig campaign last Friday, with victory over Istanbulspor courtesy of a 2-0 triumph. Andreas Cornelius got the scoring going in the 16th minute before Stefano Denswil put the finishing touches in the closing stages.

Having nabbed a first league grown since the 20th century, the desire to add more to their tally awaits - and the hosts will be firing on all cylinders for this encounter.

Predicted Trabzonspor starting XI: Cakir; Elmali, Hugo, Tokoz, Larsen, Siopis, Trezeguet, Bakasetas, Omur, Visca, Cornelius.

Position Hatayspor roster Goalkeepers Kardesler, Yigiter, Boyar Defenders Demir, Falette, Aksoy, Vranjes, Adekugbe, Kanak, Yilmaz, Corekci, Oksuz Midfielders Cagiran, Ergün, Ribeiro, Boudjemaa, Aabid, Lobjanidze, Temel, Bas, Mert, Varga Forwards Caglar, Önde, Kamara, Saint-Louis, El Kaabi, Yagci, Yildirim

A delayed start to the season meats Hatayspor did not take part in league action last week, though they did play out a 2-2 friendly on Sunday to keep their engines ticking over.

A 12th-place finish last term was by no means a bad result, but they will hope they can crack a spot in the top half of the table this time around.

Predicted Hatayspor starting XI: Kardesler; Bas, Vranjes, Oksuz, Adekugbe, Boudjemaa, Ergun, Lobzhanidze, Aabid, Varga, El Kaabi.

Last five results

Trabzonspor results Hatayspor results İstanbulspor 0-2 Trabzonspor (Aug 5) Adanaspor 2-2 Hatayspor (Aug 5) Trabzonspor 4-0 Sivasspor (Jul 30) Umraniyespor 3-0 Hatayspor (Jul 23) Trabzonspor 0-1 Empoli (Jul 25) Erzurum BB 0-1 Hatayspor (Jul 18) Trabzonspor 0-3 Torino (Jul 23) Hatayspor 1-3 Rizespor (Jul 15) Trabzonspor 2-2 Slovacko (Jul 16) Hatayspor 4-1 Giresunspor (May 22)

Head-to-head