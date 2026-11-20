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Trabzonspor vs Eyüpspor: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Papara Park

Trabzonspor host Eyüpspor at Papara Park in Trabzon in the Süper Lig. Coach Thomas Reis wants his team to hold on to second place and build on their home record.

The hosts are among the league's most in-form sides. Their recent away win in Alanya showed they can deliver on the road, too.

Eyüpspor, meanwhile, are deep in a relegation battle. Coach Mustafa Dalci's side travel to Trabzon bottom of the table and urgently need points to stay in touch with the teams outside the relegation zone.

The visitors have lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their goal difference tells a similarly bleak story.

Trabzonspor can close the gap to the top of the table, or at least stop it growing. A home win against the bottom side is a must.

Find out where to watch the match live and get the other broadcast details below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Trabzonspor and Eyüpspor?

Trabzonspor come into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent outing, a friendly against Zenit St Petersburg on 15 November, 3-0. Before that, they secured a 0-2 away win at Alanyaspor in the Süper Lig. Trabzonspor scored ten goals and conceded six over those five matches.

Eyüpspor have won just one of their last five competitive matches and lost four. Most recently, they suffered a 0-2 home defeat to Kocaelispor on 7 November. Before that, a 2-4 cup win against Fethiyespor provided the only bright spot in a poor run. They conceded eight goals in that period and scored eight.

Trabzonspor vs Eyüpspor: Line-ups

Trabzonspor vs Eyüpspor: Form

Trabzonspor vs Eyüpspor: Head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs Eyüpspor: The tables