Toulouse vs Lorient: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The hosts are out to keep a bright start to the new campaign going - here's all you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls forward this weekend as Toulouse welcome Lorient to face them at Stadium Municipal. An unbeaten start to the new campaign for the hosts has seen them throw down an early marker to suggest surprising promise.

Watch Toulouse vs Lorient on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

But they will hope to dodge a first defeat of the term when their visitors come to town, who are a game behind the rest of the pack after their first home fixture was postponed.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Toulouse vs Lorient Date August 21, 2022 Times 9:00am ET, 6:00am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Toulouse roster Goalkeepers Himeur, Haug, Dupé, Pettersson, Restes Defenders Nicolaisen, Desler, Rouault, Sylla, Costa, Zandén, Diarra, Keben Midfielders Genreau, Van den Boomen, Dejaegere, Serber, Rapnouil, Spierings, Skyttä, Mvoué, Chaïbi, Ngoumou Forwards Aboukhlal, Onaiwu, Healey, Begraoui, Flemmings, Ratão, Dallinga

A strong start to the 2022-23 season has seen Toulouse throw down an early gauntlet - and their fans will be hoping it is anything but a false dawn.

Lorient will present an altogether different kind of test however, and they will be alert to the threat they could offer on the road.

Predicted Toulouse starting XI: Dupe; Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Sylla; Spierings, Van den Boomen; Aboukhlal, Dejaegere, Ratao; Dallinga.

Position Lorient roster Goalkeepers Dreyer, Nardi, Mvogo, Bartouche Defenders Silva, Talbi, Matsima, Yongwa, Laporte, Pétrot, Loric, Ponceau, Kalulu, Le Goff, Le Bris Midfielders Abergel, Innocent, Le Fée, Boisgard, Meïté, Monconduit Forwards Diarra, Koné, Ouattara, Moffi, Soumano, Grbić, Pagis, Bourlès, Laurienté, Bozok

Having opened up their new campaign with everyone else, Lorient came a little unstuck when their first home game of the season was postponed by Ligue 1 over an unsafe pitch.

A local festival had made use of the turf, to force a rejig for latter in the year - but now, they will get back to action after an extra weekend of rest over their rivals. Will that help them swing a result?

Predicted Lorient starting XI: Mvogo; Kalulu, Laporte, Talbi, Le Goff; Ouattara, Abergel, Innocent; Le Fee, Moffi, Lauriente.

Last five results

Toulouse results Lorient results Troyes 0-3 Toulouse (Aug 14) Rennes 0-1 Lorient (Aug 7) Toulouse 1-1 Nice (Aug 7) Lorient 1-1 Ajaccio (Jul 30) Montpellier 4-5 Toulouse (Jul 23) Lorient 2-1 Châteauroux (Jul 27) Osasuna 3-3 Toulouse (Jul 19) Nantes 2-0 Lorient (Jul 23) Sociedad 0-1 Toulouse (Jul 16) Brest 1-0 Lorient (Jul 16)

Head-to-head