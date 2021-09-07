The Brazilian has admitted that he is planning to head back to his homeland in the near future

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has revealed his intention to return to Sao Paulo, admitting "I want to play for the club of my heart again".

Moura has been a key player for Spurs since completing a £25 million ($35m) switch from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018, helping the club compete at the top of the Premier League and reach their first Champions League final.

However, the Brazilian only has two years left to run on his current contract and has now admitted that he harbours ambitions to head back to Sao Paulo - where he initially began his career back in 2010.

What's been said?

Moura spent two years at Arena Corinthians before joining PSG and feels he still has unfinished business with the club, as he told ESPN: “It’s in my plans to go back to Brazil, back to Sao Paulo.

"I never hid it from anyone, I never hid the affection and love I feel for Sao Paulo.

“When I left Sao Paulo, I said I wanted to stay for 10 years in Europe. Come rain, come shine, my goal, my plan is to stay 10 years.

“I do have a plan to go back to Sao Paulo. I want to feel again what it’s like to play at Morumbi, wear that shirt, the club of my heart. But I still have wood to burn. I’m feeling very good physically."

How soon will Moura leave Spurs?

Moura did go on to insist that he plans to stick around at Spurs for a while yet, though, having yet to pick up his first piece of silverware with the north London outfit.

Pressed on whether he could seek a transfer before his contract expires in 2023, the 29-year-old added: “I’m playing in a big league, in a big club. I have the goal of winning a title with Tottenham, which I haven’t achieved yet. I still have some goals to achieve here.”

What's next?

Moura has racked up 161 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham to date, including three Premier League outings at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The former PSG star has also recorded 32 goals and 19 assists, with it highly likely he will have the chance to add to that tally when Nuno Espirito Santo's side take in a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

