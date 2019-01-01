'Tottenham were better two years ago' - Redknapp says Pochettino's side have regressed

In the wake of a disappointing display in the North London Derby, the ex-Spurs boss insisted that the team are weaker now than in recent seasons

Mauricio Pochettino's side were stronger two years ago, according to the club's former manager Harry Redknapp.

A 1-1 draw against arch-rivals at Wembley on Saturday left Spurs 10 points behind leaders in the table, with nine matches remaining this season.

The Gunners were unlucky not to emerge with all three points on the day, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squandered a golden late chance from the penalty spot.

Tottenham have dropped seven points out of a possible nine in their last three outings, having also suffered damaging away defeats at and .

Pochettino's men had looked like genuine title contenders for much of the 2018-19 campaign, but they are now in real danger of being dragged into the battle for a fourth-placed finish.

Dele Alli has been out of action since January with a hamstring injury and Redknapp believes that Spurs have suffered in his absence, with Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen shouldering too much pressure going forward.

The ex-Spurs boss also discussed the impact of selling Kyle Walker and Mousa Dembele, which has ultimately left Pochettino's squad lacking strength in depth.

“I honestly think Tottenham were better two years ago when Kyle Walker was playing right-back and absolutely on fire, Danny Rose was in his pomp absolutely flying and Dembele was top drawer," Redknapp told TalkSport.

“They were absolutely incredible then. Rose has had his injuries and has not been quite the same, Walker obviously moved on and Dembele has moved on.

“But I’m sure they will regroup again in the summer, one or two, a little bit of tweaking and they will be strong again next year.”

Spurs are back in action on Tuesday, with a trip to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in a last-16 second-leg tie to take in.

The north Londoners hold a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg and will be expected to progress to the quarter-finals in the competition which represents their last hope of silverware this term.

Pochettino will then prepare his side for a crucial Premier League clash against on Saturday.