Tottenham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Spurs back up their blockbuster London derby with the visit of their Midlands visitors - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The London outfit are unbeaten so far after a lively start to the campaign - but they might hope for a more sedate match this time around.

A grudge match blockbuster with Chelsea saw manager Antonio Conte dismissed for a touchline scuffle with opposite number Thomas Tuchel - so can Bruno Lage take advantage to score a big early term win with his side?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Date Aug 20, 2022 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Spurs roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders Doherty, Reguilón, Sánchez, Emerson, Dier, Romero, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet Midfielders Skipp, Højbjerg, Winks, Perišić, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, White Forwards Son, Richarlison, Kane, Gil, Kulusevski, Moura

Late heroics at Stamford Bridge sparked madcap scenes for Spurs - and helped boil over a testy touchline battle between Conte and his opposite number, one which might well have a knock-on effect for this encounter.

The frontline assembled at Tottenham this year might be the best attack in the league, but combined with their defensive fragility, Chelsea showed the way to block their offensive prowess. Will they be able to shrug off any efforts from Wolves?

Predicted Spurs starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Position Wolves roster Goalkeepers Sá, Sarkic, Söndergaard Defenders Aït-Nouri, Collins, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Ronan, Bueno, Mosquera, Boly Midfielders Jordão, Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Hodge Forwards Neto, Jiménez, Podence, Hwang, Guedes, Chiquinho, Traoré, Campbell

It has been a frustrating start to the new campaign for Lage and his men, beaten out by Leeds in their opener and then held to a goalless draw by newly promoted Fulham - but they'll hope to buck the form book and get back on track this weekend.

The loss of Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest is a blow for on-field talent but possibly the deal of the summer in terms of bang for the club's buck - and they may yet spring one final signing into their squad as a result.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Neves; Podence, Gibbs-White, Neto; Hwang

Last five results

Spurs results Wolves results Chelsea 2-2 Spurs (Aug 14) Wolves 0-0 Fulham (Aug 13) Spurs 4-1 Southampton (Aug 6) Leeds 2-1 Wolves (Aug 6) Spurs 0-1 Roma (Jul 30) Farense 1-1 Wolves (Jul 31) Rangers 1-2 Spurs (Jul 23) Sporting 1-1 Wolves (Jul 30) Spurs 1-1 Sevilla (Jul 16) Beşiktaş 0-3 Wolves (Jul 23)

Head-to-head