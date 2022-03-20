Tottenham vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Tottenham and West Ham will both be out to bolster their momentum in the charge for a European spot next season when the pair meet in a London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's Spurs side arguably have the edge on David Moyes' visitors, with a game in hand and on equal points - but the Hammers' own Europa League exploits this week will have them riding a wave of confidence.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Tottenham vs West Ham Date March 20, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Tottenham roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Gollini, Austin Defenders Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Omole Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, White, Devine Forwards Son, Kane, Bergwijn, Moura, Scarlett

Spurs have found themselves trapped in a cycle of blowout victories and frustrating defeats in recent weeks, demolishing Leeds and Everton, only to fall to Middlesbrough and Manchester United when they likely should have done better.

The raw talent that Antonio Conte has on hand cannot be underestimated, however, and if both the Italian and Harry Kane stay next year, they might finally challenge for silverware in all seriousness again.

Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

David Moyes' second wind at the London Stadium is one of the Premier League's great narratives of recent years - and with a landmark Europa League quarter-final booked, they feel on top of the world right now.

But they'll need to secure their place at the high table again for next season if they falter, and a win over a major rival like Tottenham will do nicely for the Irons.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma; Antonio.

Last five results

Tottenham results West Ham results Brighton 0-2 Tottenham (Mar 16) West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (AET) (Mar 17) Manchester Utd 3-2 Tottenham (Mar 12) West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Mar 13) Tottenham 5-0 Everton (Mar 7) Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Mar 10) Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham (Mar 1) Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Mar 5) Leeds 0-4 Tottenham (Feb 26) Southampton 3-1 West Ham (Mar 2)

