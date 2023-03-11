Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Tottenham will host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have won their last three league games against Nottingham Forest and will hope to repeat their heroics against the newly promoted side. They have won each of their last three Premier League home games, all without conceding.

All eyes will be on Harry Kane, who has scored three goals in his three appearances for Spurs against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, including a brace at the City Ground in the reverse fixture this term.

Meanwhile, Steve Cooper's side are winless in their last four (D2 L2) league appearances and have won just once away from home all season (D3 L8). They head into this fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw against Everton and will hope to snatch at least a point from the north Londoners.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock

Tottenham team news & squad

Tottenham will miss Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon. Eric Dier will return to the squad after serving his Champions League ban.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Lenglet, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Danjuma

Position Players Goalkeepers Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Emerson, Porro Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

Forest also have a long list of absentees with Dean Henderson, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Cheikhou Kouyate and Giulian Biancone unavailable with injuries.

However, Ryan Yates returned to action against Everton and should start against Tottenham.

Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Shelvey; Johnson, Wood, Gibbs-White