Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Tottenham will be out to give their European prospects a shot in the arm when they welcome a crusading Newcastle United to face them at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this weekend.

Antonio Conte's Spurs side look to be secure in a continental finish, but quite where they will end up remains up for grabs - and a win against Eddie Howe's Magpies, themselves enjoying something of a new year revival still, will only boost their hopes.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Tottenham vs Newcastle Date April 3, 2022 Times 11:30am ET, 8:30am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Tottenham roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Gollini, Austin Defenders Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Omole Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, White, Devine Forwards Son, Kane, Bergwijn, Moura, Scarlett

Antonio Conte's side have slipped into a pattern of big wins followed by shock losses this term, but they'll know this is one game they are expected to win, particularly on the back of the March international break.

Harry Kane was in good form for England and will look to continue his solid run in front of goal, while a clutch of other key players can all help him make the difference going forward.

Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Position Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle

Eddie Howe has proven an inspired leader since his arrival at St James' Park, and with a clutch of astute signings, looks to have rescued Newcastle from the jaws of a relegation battle.

But the fight isn't over just yet and a big win on the road in London would only help secure their standing further.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Last five results

Tottenham results Newcastle results Tottenham 3-1 West Ham (Mar 20) Everton 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 17) Brighton 0-2 Tottenham (Mar 16) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 13) Manchester Utd 3-2 Tottenham (Mar 12) Southampton 1-2 Newcastle (Mar 10) Tottenham 5-0 Everton (Mar 7) Newcastle 2-1 Brighton (Mar 5) Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham (Mar 1) Brentford 0-2 Newcastle (Feb 26)

Head-to-head