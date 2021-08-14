Tottenham vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side head to London to face a Spurs team under new management - and amid the ongoing Harry Kane transfer saga between the two

Manchester City will get their Premier League title defence under way when they face off with Tottenham in their opening clash of the 2021-22 campaign.

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Pep Guardiola's side head to London to face a Spurs team under Nuno Espirito Santo's new management - and with Harry Kane on the opposing side amid talk of an Etihad Stadium swap.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Tottenham vs Manchester City Date August 15, 2021 Times 11:30am ET, 8:30am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Tottenham roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Gollini, Whiteman Defenders Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Dier, Sessegnon, Aurier, Tanganga, Davies Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Gil, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Dele, Moura, Ndombele, Skipp Forwards Son, Kane, Bergwijn

It has been a turbulent off-season for Spurs, having struggled to both replace Jose Mourinho as head coach and keep England captain Kane happy amid another barren season.

That the Three Lions striker could face the team who have pursued him hardest over the transfer window will not be lost on either party - but it could be a familiar Spurs side that features in their opener, with new recruits Bryan Gil only recently returned from Olympic duty and Cristian Romero still injured.

Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Aurier, Reguilon; Winks, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Son, Moura; Kane.

Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Sandler Midfielders Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Roberts, Foden, Palmer, Knight Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Mahrez, Edozie

Having come up short in the Community Shield against Leicester thanks to a last-gasp Kelechi Iheanacho penalty, Pep Guardiola's side missed out on an early chance to pick up silverware - but they will still firmly be among the favourites to retain their crown this year.

Their big-money purchase of Jack Grealish has offset the loss of Sergio Aguero in attack, though the need for a talismanic number nine arguably still remains after the Argentine's exit.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish.

Last five results

Tottenham results Man City results Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (Aug 8) Leicester City 1-0 Man City (Aug 7) Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Aug 4) Man City 4-1 Blackpool (Aug 3) MK Dons 1-3 Tottenham (Jul 28) Man City 4-0 Barnsley (Jul 31) Colchester 0-3 Tottenham (Jul 21) Man City 2-0 Preston North End (Jul 27) Leyton Orient 1-1 Tottenham (Jul 17) Man City 0-1 Chelsea (May 29)

Head-to-head